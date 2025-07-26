A library in east Leeds is set to shut temporarily ahead of a £870,000 refurbishment plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halton Library, located on Selby Road, is to undergo a major £869,032 refurbishment of its building and facilities after approval by Leeds City Council.

The proposed works aim to modernise the facility, improve user experience, and support long-term sustainability, while picking up any outstanding maintenance works to secure the long-term viability of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halton library, located on Selby Road, is to undergo a major £869,032 refurbishment of its building and facilities. | Google/NW

A confirmed start date remains subject to formal approval and the availability of necessary resources. However, it is anticipated that works will commence during the autumn of 2025 and last for approximately 20 weeks.

A Leeds City Council report said: “The proposed development will not only bring Halton Library up to modern day library standards but transform the space into a flexible and welcoming community hub that enhances support for residents through the provision of customer and employment services.

“The revitalised library and community hub will feature high-speed digital connectivity, renewed equipment, and improved accessibility, providing the perfect opportunity for partnership working and collaboration.

“This investment will reaffirm the library’s place as a vibrant and valued community space and ensure that the Halton community continue to receive a high quality, fit for purpose provision for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To facilitate these essential works, Halton Library will temporarily close during the construction period. To minimise disruption and maintain local access to core services, a mobile library provision will operate in the interim, supporting users with essential lending and engagement opportunities.

The complete revamp will include the replacement of windows and doors, an enhanced entrance and front elevation, upgraded IT infrastructure, improved meeting rooms, new furniture/equipment and upgraded public toilet facilities.

A full costs breakdown will see approximately £639,032 spent on construction costs, £95,000 on design and management fees, £65,000 on furniture and IT equipment and £70,000 on further additional costs.