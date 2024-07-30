Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of Leeds libraries will see their opening hours reduced following a public consultation.

The consultation, which looked at how people use libraries across the city, aimed to find out how the services could help reduce the financial strain on Leeds City Council.

Nearly 3,000 residents responded to the survey, answering questions on how they use libraries and community hubs.

Following this, from August onwards some sites will see a reduction in evening opening hours, and some will be open for a shorter time on Saturdays compared to before. Many sites will see no changes.

Coun Mary Harland said: “Community hubs and libraries offer a significant face to face, community-based response to supporting families and residents, particularly those experiencing poverty, as well as making sure we have a library function in the city. They really are valuable spaces to people of all ages.

“Given the financial position we’re in, we’ve had to investigate ways of making savings in all our services.

“Of the options considered, reducing opening hours on evenings and Saturdays in some sites was the one that would have the least impact on people using these spaces, whilst enabling the service to continue to run effectively and efficiently.”

The new opening hours are projected to save around £200,000 supporting with the council’s need to save £63.9 million this financial year.

There are 37 libraries and community hubs across Leeds providing residents with a lot more than just books and free access to computers.