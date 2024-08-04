In its biggest expansion in its 255-year history, the Leeds Library is set to become accessible for the first time, uniting its collection and archive, create a new event space and a brand new rooftop reading space.

The Library acquired the adjoining space in 2022, and since then all the major structural work has finished, with new tenant Cinnabon opening on the ground floor last year.

With work of fixtures, fittings and electrics now underway, the final phase in “The Next Chapter” has begun, with activities for the new building including educational visits from schools and community groups, an expanded wedding package and a new programme of workshops and live events.

The Leeds Library has begun the final phase in its largest expansion in its 255-year history. | Getty Images

Fundraising is currently ongoing to complete the project, which has received funding from donors such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Garfield Weston and the Foyle Foundation.

Money has also been raised via individual donations via a Gofundme campaign, which raised over £35 thousand in just a few weeks.

The Leeds Library CEO, Nina Corey, said: “We’re really excited to be moving into the final phase of this historic project which will not only help secure the library’s longer-term future, but also create a new venue for literature and creativity in the heart of the city.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the goodwill of project partners and donors whose support will make the Next Chapter a reality.”

The Leeds Library on Commercial Street in city centre was founded in 1768 and is the UKs oldest surviving member subscription library.