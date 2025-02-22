A property consultant has submitted a proposal to transform a factory site in south Leeds into three apartment blocks.

The application includes clearing the land to make room for the development, which would include three blocks of flats and communal areas.

The fire-damaged site off Shafton Lane could be turned into 24 flats. | Google

In a design and access statement, LSW Properties wrote that the proposal is "an option for the future of the site", which was affected by a major fire in 2022 that has “altered its day-to-day business”.

The statement adds: "The Works has been in operation for the last 70 years, utilised for various industrial purposes.

"Traditionally, the area was industrialised with many such factories and workshops."

If approved, the three apartment blocks would consist of 24 spacious one- and two-bedroom flats, each featuring a balcony that overlooks a large central courtyard.

The applicant added that the proposal would be a "much-needed improvement" on the existing factory that would be consistent with the ongoing redevelopment works in Holbeck.

Any comments on the proposed development is to be submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning authority by Friday, March 14, 2025.