Holbeck to undergo £15m regeneration as Levelling Up funding to bring improvements to Leeds high street
and live on Freeview channel 276
The huge cash injection will help to bring a new gym, café and social supermarket to the area, according to Leeds City Council, as well as a facelift for the high street.
It comes as part of the latest round of investment from the government’s Levelling Up Fund and has been dubbed the “Heart of Holbeck” scheme.
The authority said that a key strand of the investment would be to support charity Holbeck Together by improving St Matthew’s Community Centre, where it is based.
It is hoped that the funding will allow its expansion into the adjoining Old Box Office in partnership with the building’s current owner Leeds Building Society.
And the regeneration of both sites is set to bring with it new services, including a gym, café, social supermarket and a space for microbusinesses.
That is on top of investment into the appearance of the area, with plans to improve cycle paths and pavements, as well as renewing the Holbeck Moor park.
The investment will help to improve housing conditions for around 200 properties, addressing insulation, safety and appearance.
Coun Helen Hayden, the authority’s Executive Member for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure, said: “This is fantastic news, which will allow the council to work closely with the local community to deliver transformative change across Holbeck, regenerating the neighbourhood, delivering 21st century infrastructure and supporting the delivery of services that are really needed there.
“There is still work to be done before we can put spades in the ground, but we are committed to working with the government and Holbeck Together to successfully deliver the Heart of Holbeck project.”
Elissa Newman, Chief Officer at Holbeck Together, said: “This is such brilliant news for Holbeck and a real testament to great partnership work between the council and third sector.
"We were so disappointed when our original funding bid was not approved earlier this year, but we have continued to develop our project with business parties across the city and this announcement comes at the perfect time to allow us to plan for further growth in our offer to the community and to improve vital local facilities. This is a game changer for the future of Holbeck.”