Saville Works Holbeck: Office and warehouse building in Leeds could be transformed into seven apartments
Part of Saville Works on Shafton Lane in Holbeck could soon house seven brand-new flats set over three storeys.
The building currently consists of warehouse space on the ground floor and a number of offices to the first and second floor.
The Change of Use application, submitted by Lets Compare Group to Leeds City Council on June 5, 2024, includes drawings showing the construction of three one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor.
On the first and second floor, the plans reveal four further flats - three two-bedroom and one one-bedroom home - all set over two storeys.
Lets Compare Group also included plans for associated internal and external alterations including a new pitched standing roof with dormer windows, render finish on the first floor and replacement windows and doors as well as a new fire escape to the rear.
Consultation is scheduled for Friday, July 12, with any comments to be submitted by Thursday, July 18.
