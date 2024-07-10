Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A newly submitted planning application has revealed plans to transform a warehouse and office building in Leeds.

Part of Saville Works on Shafton Lane in Holbeck could soon house seven brand-new flats set over three storeys.

The building currently consists of warehouse space on the ground floor and a number of offices to the first and second floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the first and second floor, the plans reveal four further flats - three two-bedroom and one one-bedroom home - all set over two storeys.

Lets Compare Group also included plans for associated internal and external alterations including a new pitched standing roof with dormer windows, render finish on the first floor and replacement windows and doors as well as a new fire escape to the rear.