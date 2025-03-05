Authorities are seeking approval to move forward with the next stage of consultation regarding the potential closure of Queensway Primary School in Yeadon, Leeds.

The decision has been prompted by low pupil numbers and a challenging budget situation, putting the long-term sustainability of the school at risk.

Last month, a consultation on the proposal to close the school at the end of the current academic year took place. An updated report will be discussed at the executive board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 12.

Consultation is set to continue to determine the future of Queensway Primary School in Yeadon. | LCC

Senior councillors will decide whether to proceed to the next stage by publishing a statutory notice on the proposals. This will initiate a four-week period for further consultation, during which additional public feedback will be gathered.

A final decision is expected to be made at the council's executive board meeting in June of this year.

According to a statement published by Leeds City Council, the latest report highlights a "significant fall" in pupil numbers across the Aireborough school area due to declining birth rates over the past five years. Queensway Primary School has been particularly affected, with only 81 children enrolled in October 2024, despite an admission limit of 210.

The number of students directly influences the funding the school receives, and the ongoing situation has resulted in a dramatic increase in the school's budget deficit forecast. This deficit is projected to grow from an estimated £608,000 at the end of the 2025/26 fiscal year to £1.35 million by the end of the 2027/28 fiscal year.

This poses a risk to the school's ability to support all its pupils in the long term, especially those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). However, the report emphasizes that if the school does close, the council will work closely with partners to help families secure alternative school placements, offering extensive tailored support for pupils with SEND and/or Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs).

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for children and families, stated: “Closing a school is not a decision we take lightly and we absolutely understand the strength of feeling among the school and wider community as these difficult conversations continue.

The report assured that if the school closes, parents will be assisted in finding alternative schools. | LCC

“We fully recognise the tireless work of everyone involved in championing the school and improving its position. However, the falling birth rate has led to an increasingly challenging budget situation and this has long-term implications for the school’s ability to support its pupils.

“As a local authority, we have a responsibility to consider the viability of the school and as such, we are now seeking to progress to the next stage of consultation.

“If this is approved, there will be further opportunity for people to show their support or objection to the proposal during the new statutory notice period.

“I would like to re-emphasise that, should the closure go ahead, we would work closely with all affected families, including providing comprehensive and bespoke support for children with SEND and/or EHCPs to ensure their needs continued to be met.”