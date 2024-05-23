Stoneacre Properties have listed this large detached house located on New Templegate in Leeds for £595,000.
The spacious property has a total of four reception rooms as well as a home office, making it ideal for families.
There are also five generous bedrooms, one on the ground floor and four on the first floor, and two bathrooms.
Externally is a large driveway to the front with access to a garage and ample parking space for multiple vehicles.
The private garden benefits from a pond, adding to the cosy feel.
