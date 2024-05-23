13 photos showing this Leeds family home near Temple Newsam with large bedrooms and cosy garden with pond

Dennis Morton
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:30 BST

This is the ideal home for a growing family in a desirable Leeds area.

Stoneacre Properties have listed this large detached house located on New Templegate in Leeds for £595,000.

The spacious property has a total of four reception rooms as well as a home office, making it ideal for families.

There are also five generous bedrooms, one on the ground floor and four on the first floor, and two bathrooms.

Externally is a large driveway to the front with access to a garage and ample parking space for multiple vehicles.

The private garden benefits from a pond, adding to the cosy feel.

1. New Templegate

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

2. Hallway

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

3. Kitchen

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

4. Kitchen

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

5. Lounge

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

6. Sun room

Photo: Stoneacre Properties

