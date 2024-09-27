Morley Town Hall: Plans revealed to create cafe and bar inside Victorian Leeds building described as ‘epitome of pride and heritage’

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An historic town hall is set to be refurbished as part of a multi-million pound investment deal for Morley.

Plans have been drawn up to boost Morley Town Hall as an events venue under the £24.3m transformation plan.

A new bar and cafe is planned for the Grade I-Listed building, along with improvements to its Alexandra concert hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Plans to create a new cafe and bar inside Morley Town Hall as part of a major upgrade have been revealed.Plans to create a new cafe and bar inside Morley Town Hall as part of a major upgrade have been revealed.
Plans to create a new cafe and bar inside Morley Town Hall as part of a major upgrade have been revealed. | Main image: National World. Inset: Leeds City Council/Planning report.

Leeds City Council has formally applied for planning permission for the scheme, which includes new doors and windows, a visitor lift and improved acoustics.

A design report said: “The internal development will look to retain important heritage aspects as well as complement them with a new interior design to help promote and reinvigorate the town hall. ”

Cash from the government’s Town Deal Fund was allocated to the town hall, built in the late 1800s, as part of the wider Morley Town Investment Plan.

A feasibility study into possible improvements was carried out in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The design report said work on Alexandra Hall would include restoring the stage back to its original design and reupholstering gallery seating.

The refurbishment plan was designed to be sympathetic to the building’s Victorian heritage.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The report said: “Central to the development will be the intention to revitalise an important piece of architecture within Morley and local region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council said the project could help the building become more financially self-sufficient.

A heritage report said: “Morley Town Hall is an iconic Grade I-listed building that epitomises the pride and heritage of Morley in its architecture.

“However, this grand Victorian building is currently underused, failing to attract the footfall needed to make the building’s operation sustainable.”

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilYorkshire Evening Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.