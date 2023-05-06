It was the year a fire ravaged Morley landmark rose like a phoenix from the flames.
1962 was a 12 months construction work was well underway to rebuild Morley Town Hall which had been devastated by fire in the summer of the previous year. This 12 photos celebrate that year in the life of the town and bring Morley Bottoms into focus as well as Scatcherd Park and slum clearance. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Fabulous colour photos celebrate life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 1962
Reconstruction work on the dome of Morley Town Hall is almost complete in this photograph from October 1962 showing the tower surrounded by scaffolding. The dome had been damaged following a fire on August 18, 1961. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1962
A view overlooking Morley Bottoms taken from Troy Road in April 1962. The image shows how the valley slopes have been built on from Bank Street to Chapel Hill and to Station Road. Demolition has taken place, during the inter-war years, of shops on Chapel Hill (now replaced by rusty advertising hoardings), of housing around the steps from Chapel Hill to Station Road, and in Red Lion Yard in the foreground. Some of the buildings by the paper shop on Station Road disappeared shortly after this picture was taken, as did the Carrier's Arms and houses in Webster's Yard. The Prospect Mills (left) and St. Peter's Parish Church (right) break the horizon. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1962
Looking towards Morley Low Station and Daisy Hill from the station steps along the path passing by the Miners' Arms in April 1962. The houses from the brow of the hill sloping down to the railway line are still occupied, but there is no new building as yet on this part of the hill. Much of the land is being used for market gardening. Some of the shaping of the sandstone blocks on the right hand side looks to date back to the era of Morley Main Colliery whose spoil heap covered much of the land behind the right hand wall. Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1962
A view from Scarth Gardens along both parts of Scatcherd Park in April 1962 - notice the dome of the Town Hall still missing after the fire of August 1961. The original Scatcherd Park stretched as far as the end of the park benches from the border on Queen's Promenade in the foreground. The section beyond the park benches is an addition to the original park of 1911 and was laid out between 1936 and 1939 in the area that had originally been the grounds of Morley House. This building and its grounds were bequeathed to Morley Town Council in the will of its last owner Mr. Richard Borrough Hopkins, Morley's first town clerk. Strictly speaking this extension to Scatcherd Park is correctly known as the Hopkins Gardens. Photo: David Atkinson Archive