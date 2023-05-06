4 . Morley in 1962

A view from Scarth Gardens along both parts of Scatcherd Park in April 1962 - notice the dome of the Town Hall still missing after the fire of August 1961. The original Scatcherd Park stretched as far as the end of the park benches from the border on Queen's Promenade in the foreground. The section beyond the park benches is an addition to the original park of 1911 and was laid out between 1936 and 1939 in the area that had originally been the grounds of Morley House. This building and its grounds were bequeathed to Morley Town Council in the will of its last owner Mr. Richard Borrough Hopkins, Morley's first town clerk. Strictly speaking this extension to Scatcherd Park is correctly known as the Hopkins Gardens. Photo: David Atkinson Archive