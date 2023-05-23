People working at the venue have been “accosted, assaulted and harassed”, members of the public were told at a meeting on Monday.

Local councillor Andy Hutchison said the measure of locking the door had been taken in the interests of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Town Hall can still be accessed to those attending a council meeting, event or appointment at the venue, it is otherwise effectively closed to the public.

Morley Town Hall in Leeds, which has been locked "indefinitely".

The move has led to concerns about a lack of public toilets in Morley, given shoppers were previously able to use the Town Hall’s facilities. Toilets are still available in the town centre’s Morrisons and library, however.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Morley’s Town Deal Board, which is overseeing a £24m regeneration of the area.

Responding to a member of the public who asked about the lack of toilets, Councillor Hutchison said: “The locking of the front door of the Town Hall should have been done about a year ago, as a safety measure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was because we’ve had members of staff and elected members accosted, assaulted and harassed in the Town Hall, while undertaking their day-to-day duties.

“I don’t think the toilets were being used all that well, but obviously the health and safety aspect had to take priority.”

Town councillor Jim Aveyard told the meeting that 12 businesses in Morley town centre have agreed to open up their staff toilets to shoppers, even if they are not customers.

He said notices were being prepared to make people aware of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Hall itself is set to be refurbished as one part of Morley’s £24m makeover, which is being financed by the government’s Levelling Up fund.

Councillor Hutchison, who represents Morley on both the town council and Leeds City Council, said public access would be restored once that revamp is complete.

However, work on that scheme may not start until 2024.

Councillor Hutchison said: “Once the refurbishment is done, the building will be accessible to the community and a welcoming building to all residents.