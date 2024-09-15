1. Morley in 1969
Morley Town Council decided to extend the scope of the library services in the Borough by purchasing a vehicle to cover a regular weekly pattern of routes. Here it is on its first run out at the junction of Springfield Avenue and Springfield Road. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1969
Barker Square, terraced houses located off Commercial Street, washing hangs across the street and a group of children play on the unmade road. This photo is dated April 1969. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Morley in 1969
Football being played on what used to be lawn and flower beds in Lewisham Park. The original gates into the park can be seen by the left hand goal posts. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1969
Benn & Webster's Victoria Mills on Brunswick Street in April 1969 when still in operation as a textile factory. The mill was one of the last to close in the town. It was one of the oldest textile sites in Morley and was the third mill (after Highfield and Dean Hall) to be built along the Valley Stream as it wended its way from Bruntcliffe towards Topcliffe Beck by the Leeds-Dewsbury Road. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in 1969
Terraced houseson Back Barker Square in April 1969. Children are playing on the unmade road and a pile of bricks and rubble are in the foreground. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Morley in 1969
Children sledging in the playground at the rear of Scatcherd Park in February 1969. This playground had been built in 1953 to celebrate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
