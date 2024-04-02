Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new change of use application submitted to Leeds City Council outlines plans to transform the former HSBC branch in Horsforth into five brand-new flats.

According to drawings submitted along with the application, submitted by Dr. J Matharoo, the ground floor, where the bank's lobby used to be, would be turned into three one-bedroom homes with open living kitchens, and the first floor into two one-bed homes with separate living rooms and dining kitchens.

The former HSBC in Horsforth could be transformed into five flats if new plans are approved. Picture by Google

The bank on 88 Town Street in Horsforth was one of 114 HSBC branches nationwide to close in 2022, after it was revealed that the number of customers visiting the bank had fallen by 65% in five years.

The application comes after a previous application, submitted by Dr. Matharoo, to construct six flats was refused by the local planning authority, which said the the proposed change of use from offices to dwellings "does not constitute Permitted Development due to then proposal failing to comply with the nationally described space standard (NDSS) issued by the Department for Communities and Local Government on 27th March 2015".

The new application, which was received by Leeds City Council on Monday, March 18, sees the number of flats reduced from six to five.