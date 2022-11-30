HSBC to close 114 bank branches including two near Leeds - full list
HSBC has confirmed that it will be closing 114 bank branches after customers switch to predominantly online banking with two near Leeds being affected.
HSBC has confirmed that it will be closing 114 branches nationwide from next year, with two in Leeds being affected. HSBC chiefs have said that footfall in the bank’s branches is at an all-time low since customers were forced to use online banking during the Covid pandemic.
The number of people visiting an HSBC has fallen by 65% in five years, the firm said with nine out of 10 transactions being made online. In Leeds and the surrounding areas, the Ilkley branch will close on June 13, closely followed by the Horsforth branch on July 18.
An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s Managing Director of UK Distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us. Not only can we do it anywhere at any time of day or night, but many more things can also be done at the customers’ convenience and don’t rely on a branch visit.
“Branches will continue to play an important role in day-to-day banking while providing specialist face-to-face support in moments that matter. In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our Community Pop-ups and soon-to-come Banking Hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.
“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”
HSBC will be supporting its customers by providing 1,500 free Samsung tablet devices to customers who are unable to afford equipment as well as carrying out [email protected] training sessions. HSBC has also attended over 200 community ‘pop-up’ events to provide additional support to customers in areas where a branch may be closing.
Full list of HSBC branches closing down
April
Blandford Forum 18/04/2023
Bristol Downend 25/04/2023
Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023
Leominster 25/04/2023
Abergavenny 18/04/2023
Market Bosworth 25/04/2023
Cromer 18/04/2023
Alton 25/04/2023
St Ives 18/04/2023
Shaftesbury 25/04/2023
St Austell 18/04/2023
May
Wilmslow 02/05/2023
Stamford 16/05/2023
Whitley Bay 02/05/2023
Whitby 16/05/2023
Coleraine 02/05/2023
Bridport 23/05/2023
Bideford 02/05/2023
Hove 23/05/2023
Gainsborough 02/05/2023
Fakenham 23/05/2023
Launceston 02/05/2023
Sudbury 23/05/2023
Arnold 09/05/2023
Liskeard 23/05/2023
Didcot 09/05/2023
Bristol Filton 30/05/2023
Brecon 09/05/2023
Dundee 30/05/2023
Minehead 09/05/2023
Waltham Cross 30/05/2023
Dover 09/05/2023 11
Hinckley Road 30/05/2023
Halesowen 16/05/2023
Market Harborough 30/05/2023
Stroud 16/05/2023
Stourport on Severn 30/05/2023
Brighouse 16/05/2023
June
Stirling 06/06/2023
Twickenham 20/06/2023
Pocklington 06/06/2023
Ross on Wye 20/06/2023
Chepstow 06/06/2023
Hertford 20/06/2023
Knutsford 06/06/2023
Wells 20/06/2023
Frome 06/06/2023
Bicester 20/06/2023
Portadown 06/06/2023
Oakham 20/06/2023
Penarth 13/06/2023
New Milton 27/06/2023
Ilkley 13/06/2023
Lewes 27/06/2023
South Shields 13/06/2023
Pontypool 27/06/2023
Skipton 13/06/2023
Beccles 27/06/2023
Honiton 13/06/2023
St Neots 27/06/2023
Sleaford 13/06/2023
Wadebridge 27/06/2023
July
Portishead 04/07/2023
Horsforth 18/07/2023
Droitwich 04/07/2023
Gosforth 18/07/2023
Leatherhead 04/07/2023
Harpenden 18/07/2023
Palmers Green 04/07/2023
Bognor Regis 18/07/2023
Coalville 04/07/2023
Marlow 18/07/2023
Park Gate Southampton 11/07/2023
Christchurch 25/07/2023
Wetherby 11/07/2023
Seaford 25/07/2023
Port Talbot 11/07/2023
Blackwood 25/07/2023
Kingswinford 11/07/2023
Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/2023
Long Eaton 11/07/2023
Ripley 25/07/2023
Bromborough 18/07/2023
Tonbridge 25/07/2023
August
Bristol Westbury on Trym 01/08/2023
Bethnal Green 15/08/2023
Ormskirk 01/08/2023
Hornchurch 15/08/2023
Putney 01/08/2023
Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023
Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023
Dorchester 22/08/2023
Kenilworth 01/08/2023
Morley 22/08/2023
Reigate 08/08/2023
Wymondham 22/08/2023
North Finchley 08/08/2023
Ryde 22/08/2023
Cirencester 08/08/2023
Windsor 22/08/2023
Henley on Thames 08/08/2023
Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/2023
Denbigh 08/08/2023
Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023
122 Finchley Road 15/08/2023
Eastwood 29/08/2023
Chippenham 15/08/2023
HSBC branches that will close with no set date
Oxted
Hythe
Epworth
Cowbridge
Holsworthy
Settle
Tenby