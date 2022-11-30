HSBC to close 114 bank branches including two near Leeds - full list

HSBC has confirmed that it will be closing 114 branches nationwide from next year, with two in Leeds being affected. HSBC chiefs have said that footfall in the bank’s branches is at an all-time low since customers were forced to use online banking during the Covid pandemic.

The number of people visiting an HSBC has fallen by 65% in five years, the firm said with nine out of 10 transactions being made online. In Leeds and the surrounding areas, the Ilkley branch will close on June 13, closely followed by the Horsforth branch on July 18.

An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s Managing Director of UK Distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us. Not only can we do it anywhere at any time of day or night, but many more things can also be done at the customers’ convenience and don’t rely on a branch visit.

“Branches will continue to play an important role in day-to-day banking while providing specialist face-to-face support in moments that matter. In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our Community Pop-ups and soon-to-come Banking Hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”

HSBC will be supporting its customers by providing 1,500 free Samsung tablet devices to customers who are unable to afford equipment as well as carrying out [email protected] training sessions. HSBC has also attended over 200 community ‘pop-up’ events to provide additional support to customers in areas where a branch may be closing.

Full list of HSBC branches closing down

April

Blandford Forum 18/04/2023

Bristol Downend 25/04/2023

Bexhill on Sea 18/04/2023

Leominster 25/04/2023

Abergavenny 18/04/2023

Market Bosworth 25/04/2023

Cromer 18/04/2023

Alton 25/04/2023

St Ives 18/04/2023

Shaftesbury 25/04/2023

St Austell 18/04/2023

May

Wilmslow 02/05/2023

Stamford 16/05/2023

Whitley Bay 02/05/2023

Whitby 16/05/2023

Coleraine 02/05/2023

Bridport 23/05/2023

Bideford 02/05/2023

Hove 23/05/2023

Gainsborough 02/05/2023

Fakenham 23/05/2023

Launceston 02/05/2023

Sudbury 23/05/2023

Arnold 09/05/2023

Liskeard 23/05/2023

Didcot 09/05/2023

Bristol Filton 30/05/2023

Brecon 09/05/2023

Dundee 30/05/2023

Minehead 09/05/2023

Waltham Cross 30/05/2023

Dover 09/05/2023 11

Hinckley Road 30/05/2023

Halesowen 16/05/2023

Market Harborough 30/05/2023

Stroud 16/05/2023

Stourport on Severn 30/05/2023

Brighouse 16/05/2023

June

Stirling 06/06/2023

Twickenham 20/06/2023

Pocklington 06/06/2023

Ross on Wye 20/06/2023

Chepstow 06/06/2023

Hertford 20/06/2023

Knutsford 06/06/2023

Wells 20/06/2023

Frome 06/06/2023

Bicester 20/06/2023

Portadown 06/06/2023

Oakham 20/06/2023

Penarth 13/06/2023

New Milton 27/06/2023

Ilkley 13/06/2023

Lewes 27/06/2023

South Shields 13/06/2023

Pontypool 27/06/2023

Skipton 13/06/2023

Beccles 27/06/2023

Honiton 13/06/2023

St Neots 27/06/2023

Sleaford 13/06/2023

Wadebridge 27/06/2023

July

Portishead 04/07/2023

Horsforth 18/07/2023

Droitwich 04/07/2023

Gosforth 18/07/2023

Leatherhead 04/07/2023

Harpenden 18/07/2023

Palmers Green 04/07/2023

Bognor Regis 18/07/2023

Coalville 04/07/2023

Marlow 18/07/2023

Park Gate Southampton 11/07/2023

Christchurch 25/07/2023

Wetherby 11/07/2023

Seaford 25/07/2023

Port Talbot 11/07/2023

Blackwood 25/07/2023

Kingswinford 11/07/2023

Norwich Mile Cross 25/07/2023

Long Eaton 11/07/2023

Ripley 25/07/2023

Bromborough 18/07/2023

Tonbridge 25/07/2023

August

Bristol Westbury on Trym 01/08/2023

Bethnal Green 15/08/2023

Ormskirk 01/08/2023

Hornchurch 15/08/2023

Putney 01/08/2023

Colwyn Bay 15/08/2023

Ashton under Lyne 01/08/2023

Dorchester 22/08/2023

Kenilworth 01/08/2023

Morley 22/08/2023

Reigate 08/08/2023

Wymondham 22/08/2023

North Finchley 08/08/2023

Ryde 22/08/2023

Cirencester 08/08/2023

Windsor 22/08/2023

Henley on Thames 08/08/2023

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau 29/08/2023

Denbigh 08/08/2023

Leighton Buzzard 29/08/2023

122 Finchley Road 15/08/2023

Eastwood 29/08/2023

Chippenham 15/08/2023

HSBC branches that will close with no set date

Oxted

Hythe

Epworth

Cowbridge

Holsworthy

Settle

