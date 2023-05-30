It was announced six months ago that the Morley branch of HSBC is to close for good, with its final day now fast approaching. The building, in Queen Street, is of “architectural significance”, but footfall has declined at the branch as people change the way they bank.

A new planning application seeks to restore the 19th Century building to the way it looked before the branch opened. That includes removing the ATMs and filling in the holes they leave behind with lime based mortar. If given the go-ahead by Leeds City Council, the work would also see signage and window vinyls taken down, as well as the power to illuminated signs being cut.

A heritage statement in the plans explained: “The architectural and historical interest of this building is significant, due to its listing and architectural merit. The site is a significant asset to the surrounding area as it holds a prominent presence upon Queen St, opposite Morley Town Hall. The building is also sited within a conservation area, further emphasising its architectural merit.”

The branch, in Queen Street, is to close in August. Picture: Google.

It goes on to explain that the appearance is typical of banks of the period, with its style “signifying solidity and respectability”.

The statement concludes that the work would “respect the building’s original features” and would not have a “negative impact on the building”.