Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Morley HSBC: Cash machines to be removed at Leeds bank branch as closure date approaches

Cash machines look set to be removed from a high street bank as the branch nears closure.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 30th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:48 BST

It was announced six months ago that the Morley branch of HSBC is to close for good, with its final day now fast approaching. The building, in Queen Street, is of “architectural significance”, but footfall has declined at the branch as people change the way they bank.

A new planning application seeks to restore the 19th Century building to the way it looked before the branch opened. That includes removing the ATMs and filling in the holes they leave behind with lime based mortar. If given the go-ahead by Leeds City Council, the work would also see signage and window vinyls taken down, as well as the power to illuminated signs being cut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heritage statement in the plans explained: “The architectural and historical interest of this building is significant, due to its listing and architectural merit. The site is a significant asset to the surrounding area as it holds a prominent presence upon Queen St, opposite Morley Town Hall. The building is also sited within a conservation area, further emphasising its architectural merit.”

The branch, in Queen Street, is to close in August. Picture: Google.The branch, in Queen Street, is to close in August. Picture: Google.
The branch, in Queen Street, is to close in August. Picture: Google.

It goes on to explain that the appearance is typical of banks of the period, with its style “signifying solidity and respectability”.

The statement concludes that the work would “respect the building’s original features” and would not have a “negative impact on the building”.

The Morley branch will close on August 22, with two other HSBC branches in Leeds to close in the interim. They are the Ilkley branch on June 13, closely followed by the Horsforth branch on July 18.

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilQueenIlkleyHorsforth