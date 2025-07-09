Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

With hundreds of planning applications submitted to the council each week, it's easy to miss the ones that might affect you.

We have had a look at what's going on in Leeds city centre and in the general LS1 area this month.

A new pub is seeking its premises licence.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline in LS1 this month:

1. Brewery Wharf Tavern, Brewery Place – New Premises Licence

Submitted by: Taverns & Pubs LTD

The proposal: An application for the grant of a premises licence for Brewery Wharf Tavern on Brewery Place. The application seeks permission to sell alcohol Monday to Saturday 8am to 2am and Sunday 8am to midnight, as well as provision of regulated entertainment and indoor sporting events.

Why it matters: A new pub on Brewery Wharf from the team behind White Cloth Hall, Meanwood Tavern and Whitelock’s Ale House.

2. Central Road, Leeds City Centre – Temporary Prohibition of traffic to allow for proposed works

Submitted by: Leeds City Council

The proposal: A Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order which will close Central Road between the junctions with Kirkgate and Duncan Street between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm on weekdays and 7.30am and 1pm on weekends.

Why it’s of interest: Road diversions are in place which may affect bus services and taxi availability in the city centre.

3. The Hole in Wand, St Johns Centre – New Premises Licence

Submitted by: The Potions Cauldron Ltd

The proposal: The applicant has applied for the grant of a premises licence for a new, wizard-inspired, "magical" crazy golf course at St John's Centre. The licence application also includes the sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday between 9am and 11pm. The Hole in Wand already operates in York, where it has won awards including the Yorkshire Post's Tourism Award.

Why it’s of interest: A new "magical crazy golf" to check out with friends and family.

4. Homesense, Unit 1A, Crown Point Retail Park – New Premises Licence

Submitted by: TJX UK

The proposal: TJX UK has applied for a licence for a new Homesense store at Crown Point Retail Park.

Why it’s of interest: Homesense recently closed its store on The Headrow in Leeds city centre, announcing it would move to new premises south of the river.

How to Have Your Say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via the Public Notice Portal or your local authority’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].