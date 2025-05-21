Details of a new city centre pub owned and operated by the team behind some of the most popular spots in Leeds has been announced

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewery Wharf Tavern will be situated on the River Aire, close to The Calls and the new Aire Park, and promises a wide range of beers and real ales, wines and cocktails and dishes made up of locally-sourced ingredients.

The venue is owned by Whitelock’s Group, who also operate Leeds institutions Whitelock’s Ale House, The Meanwood Tavern, and White Cloth Hall, and is set to open in July 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Wharf Tavern will open by the River Aire in July and is to be run by the team behind Whitelock's Group, which operates a number of popular venues in Leeds. | Whitelock's Group

The venue benefits from a large sunny outdoor terrace overlooking the river and details of the new food menu will be announced soon.

Managing Director of the Whitelock’s Group Ed Mason, who is also a founder and co-owner of The Five Points Brewing Company, said: “Leeds has a lot of rooftop drinking spots, but very few waterside ones, so we are excited to be opening on the banks of the River Aire.

“We plan to bring our Whitelock’s values of a warm welcome, quality beers and a commitment to local and independent food and drink suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to create a vibrant atmosphere at the heart of our local community - where everyone will be welcome.

“There remains strong demand for quality hospitality venues and we want to add to the range of brilliant Leeds businesses, while helping to contribute to the growing community as the city expands on the south side of the river.”

The premises most recently housed Home restaurant, which closed in 2024, and, once opened, will operate as an independent free house.