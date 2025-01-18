Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new crazy golf "village" could soon open in a park in Leeds city centre.

Albion Leeds Limited has submitted a planning application to construct a magical-themed attraction called "The Hole in Wand" at St John's Shopping Centre, along with temporary timber structures in the adjacent Peace Garden.

The attraction is operated by The Potions Cauldron Ltd, which currently runs similar attractions in York, Chester, Dalton Park, and Blackpool.

The planning application proposes the creation of family-friendly games within units 2-4 of St John's, as well as seven timber structures in the park.

These structures include a large grotto, an enclosed cabin, an open-sided canopy, and four open-sided cabins—three located in the Peace Garden and one above the existing kiosk.

The Hole in Wand offers a mini-golf experience where players navigate Harry Potter-inspired courses in search of a character named Grobblenook.

A statement included with the planning application read: "The proposal is for use of the Peace Gardens as part of "The Hole in Wand" family-friendly, games experience within Units 2-4 and the existing Peace Garden kiosk at the St Johns Centre.

"The operator will be the award-winning Potions Cauldron Ltd.

"The concept is to create a magical themed ‘village’ within the Peace Garden using temporary timber structures with associated external works, whilst making minimal permanent alterations."