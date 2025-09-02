Brunswick Street Morley: Leeds Council approve £60,000 plans to create pocket park near busy junction

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Leeds City Council has approved plans to create a new pocket park next to a busy junction in Morley.

Part of the Morley Town Deal grant, plans would see £60,000 worth of greenspace improvements to land off Brunswick Street, Morley, including footpath works, timber incidental play items, seating and wildflower and bulb planting.

Leeds City Council carried out early consultation work with nearby Morley Victoria Primary School in July 2023 on the initial plans for the pocket park. Before a further public consultation took place in September 2024.

Plans would see £60,000 worth of greenspace improvements to land off Brunswick Street, Morley.placeholder image
Plans would see £60,000 worth of greenspace improvements to land off Brunswick Street, Morley. | Simon Hulme

A council report said: “Improving the greenspaces and connectivity in Morley will provide better opportunities to practice physically active lifestyles and active travel. This will reduce the health inequalities that are recognised in deprived areas and improve the health of the area.

“The proposal aims to support the climate emergency by investing in public greenspaces to enable a faster transition to a green economy whilst improving the quality of life for local residents.”

It is hoped that the pocket park will provide a safe and clean environment for young people to exercise, socialise and reconnect with nature.

Work on the project, which will be delivered by the Climate, Energy and Greenspaces Service, is already underway.

