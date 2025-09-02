Leeds City Council has approved plans to create a new pocket park next to a busy junction in Morley.

Leeds City Council carried out early consultation work with nearby Morley Victoria Primary School in July 2023 on the initial plans for the pocket park. Before a further public consultation took place in September 2024.

A council report said: “Improving the greenspaces and connectivity in Morley will provide better opportunities to practice physically active lifestyles and active travel. This will reduce the health inequalities that are recognised in deprived areas and improve the health of the area.

“The proposal aims to support the climate emergency by investing in public greenspaces to enable a faster transition to a green economy whilst improving the quality of life for local residents.”

It is hoped that the pocket park will provide a safe and clean environment for young people to exercise, socialise and reconnect with nature.

Work on the project, which will be delivered by the Climate, Energy and Greenspaces Service, is already underway.