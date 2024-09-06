Flights, Leeds United matches and Wimbledon tickets are among the most recent financial interests registered by MPs in the city.

The Register of Member's Financial Interest, published on September 2, shows the total amount declared by MPs across Leeds.

Members of Parliament are allowed to receive donations and take on work outside of Parliamentary, as long as the payments are registered.

Here are all of the financial interests declared by MPs in Leeds over the last year -

Alex Sobel

Alex Sobel MP. | Steve Riding

Mr Sobel, who has been an MP in Leeds since 2017, registered three tickets for the British Beer and Pubs Association Annual Dinner at a value of £990 in October last year.

Later, in February of this year, he registered a ticket he received with hospitality for the annual MOBO music awards at a value of £581.

Mr Sobel accepted tickets for a Leeds United v Sunderland game, alongside hospitality, at a value of £500. These were registered in April.

In May, he registered that he had accepted two tickets and hospitality for the BAFTA awards at a value of £1,716.

He also accepted two tickets and hospitality for the Championship play off final from the English Football League at a value of £900, which was registered in July.

Also in July, Mr Sobel registered that he had accepted three tickets and hospitality to a Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers game at a value of £450.

Most recently, he accepted two tickets for Wimbledon at a value of £392 from the Lawn Tennis Association. This was registered in August.

Fabian Hamilton

Fabian Hamilton MP. | National World

Mr Hamilton, the longest serving MP in the city who represents Leeds North East, flew to Bahrain in November last year for meetings with a think tank at a cost of £1,463.51, covering flights, accommodation and meals. It was paid for by Shura Council, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Later, in February of this year, he spent time in Cyprus for a parliamentary meetings at a total cost of £752.43. It was paid for by the House of Representatives, Republic of Cyprus.

Alec Shelbrooke

Alec Shelbrooke MP. | Steve Riding

Mr Shelbrooke, the MP in Wetherby, registered a 15 minute appearance on the First Edition show Talk TV in October last year, for which he was paid a total of £50.

He later registered a donation in July of this year of £4,999 from Oakdale Farms Ltd to go towards campaign costs.

Hilary Benn

Hilary Benn MP. | Ernesto Rogata

On October 19 last year, Mr Benn, the MP for Leeds South, appeared on the BBC's topical debate programme Question Time in Lisburn. His travel and hotel was covered by the production company at a cost of £333.32.

Richard Burgon

Richard Burgon MP. | Steve Riding

No financial interests were registered in the last year by Mr Burgon, who has been the MP in Leeds East since 2015.

Mark Sewards

Mark Sewards MP. | Ernesto Rogata

Mark Sewards, a former councillor and newly elected MP in Leeds South West and Morley, registered a payment of £1,783.54 for his councillor duties in July.

He also registered a donation of £15,000 from Gary Lubner towards campaigning activities, which was registered in July. A further £5,000 was registered from trade union Unite the Union in July.

Also in July, Mr Sewards registered a donation of £10,000 for "campaigning activities" from think tank Labour Together. He later registered a donation of £2,500 for the same reason from Julia McNeal in August.

In a statement, Mr Sewards said: "I am grateful for everyone who donated to my campaign, I really appreciate all the people who helped us get us over the line and deliver a new government."

Katie White

Katie White MP. | Parliament UK

Mrs White was elected in Leeds North West for the first time in July. She registered a series of donations on August 2.

The first, of £10,000, was from donor Cressida Pollock. She also registered a £4,000 donation from trade union USDAW, a £2,000 donation from LCID, a £10,000 donation from think tank Labour Together Limited, and another donation of £5,000 from trade union USDAW.

Also in August, Mrs White registered that she had received a donation of £3,000 from the Musicians Union.

Simon Lightwood

Simon Lightwood MP. | Parliament UK

Mr Lightwood is the MP in Wakefield and Rothwell. The constituency has included the south east Leeds town since the boundary changes came into effect earlier this year.

The Labour MP was paid £500 for a speaking engagement at WA Communications in London. The engagement, which was registered on April 25, lasted an hour and a half, and the declaration of interests states that the costs were paid directly to a charity.

In April, he registered a donation of £10,000 in support for his election campaign from think tank Labour Together. And in July, he registered a £6,500 donation to his election fund from trade union Unison.

Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves MP. | Ernesto Rogata

Mrs Reeves, the Chancellor and MP in Leeds West and Pudsey, registered to financial interests in relation to her recent book this year. The first, a payment of £1,350 from literary agents Peters Fraser & Dunlop Limited, was for 12 hours spent recording an audio book and was registered on October 4.

The second was a payment of £6,667 as an advance from publishing house Hodder & Stoughton Limited.

In November, she registered a £35,000 donation from David Sainsbury that went to the central Labour Party to pay the salary of a member of staff in her office.

In March this year, Mrs Reeves registered a £2,884.62 donation for the services of a campaign adviser from consultancy firm FGS Global (UK) Limited.

Also in March, a £9,000 donation was registered to the central Labour Party from Gary Lubner to pay the salary of a member of staff in Mrs Reeves' office.

Later, in April this year, she registered a £99,000 donation from Green Finance Institute Ltd to provide policy support on the Labour Party's National Wealth Fund with a "taskforce reporting jointly to me and another MP".

In the same month, she registered a £6,346.10 donation from consultancy firm FGS Global (UK) Limited for a campaign adviser.

David Sainsbury made another donation which was registered in May of £35,000 to the central Labour Party, again to pay the salary of a member of staff in Mrs Reeves' office.

Also in May, a donation from consultancy firm FGS Global (UK) Limited was registered of £1,269.22 for the services of a campaign adviser. The same firm donated another £3,712.05 in July for the same reason.

In September, Mrs Reeves registered a donation of £5,000 from David Kogan "to support the Shadow Chancellor's office". She registered a £1,400 donation for the same reason from Juliet Rosenfeld in November.

In December, a donation of £10,000, again "to support the Shadow Chancellor's office", this time from Neil Goulden was registered.

Mrs Reeves registered £2,711 in sponsorship of her local community Christmas card competition in December from Commercial Estates Group Limited.

She later registered a donation of £10,100 in February for campaigning support in her constituency from Lord Bernard Donoghue. In March, a donation of £3,679.72 was registered from think tank Labour Together.

She received a donation of £10,000 from Alison Wedgwood "to support the Shadow Chancellor's office", which was registered in March. In April, think tank Labour Together's further donation of £14,718.88 was registered for "the provision of research and writing services".

Kevin Craig's donation of £1,934.48 for "the purchase of a domain for my website" was registered by Mrs Reeves in May. A donation of £4,000 to "support the Shadow Chancellor's office" from Nick Butler was registered in July.

She registered another donation from Juliet Rosenfeld in July for £4,000, again to "support the Shadow Chancellor's office". In July, Mrs Reeves registered a £15,000 donation from Tim Allen for the same reason.

A donation of £5,000, again to "support the Shadow Chancellor's office", from Lord (Phillip) Harris of Peckham was registered in July. Labour Together donated a further £14,870.19 for "the provision of research and writing services", which was registered in August.