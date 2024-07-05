General Election Leeds: Labour’s Richard Burgon re-elected in Leeds East with solid majority beating Reform UK
Mr Burgon, who has held the seat since 2015, secured the win with 18,610 votes, beating the Reform UK candidate David Dresser who was in second place with 7,345 votes.
Mr Burgon gave a speech at the John Charles Centre for Sport after the result was announced at 4.50am this morning (July 5).
“In this new Leeds constituency, I’ll be proud to work for you and raise your concerns in Parliament,” he said.
He added: “There’s work to do so lets get on with that work and build a brighter and better future.”
Mr Burgon is regarded as being on the left of the Labour Party and previously served in Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet.
A YouGov poll earlier this week predicted that he was likely to hold onto his seat.
Following the Reform UK candidate, Sam Firth of the Conservative Party came in third place with 6,898 votes. Jennifer Norman, of the Green Party, came fourth with 3,506 votes.
