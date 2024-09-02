Priti Patel: Wetherby MP Alec Shelbrooke reveals candidate he's backing in Tory leadership race
Mrs Patel, the former home secretary, officially launched her bid for the top job on Friday (August 30), making a speech to Tory activists at an event in London.
Among those convinced by her promise of “professionalism” was Mr Shelbrooke, who has served as the MP in Wetherby since 2010.
The first round of voting in the leadership contest will take place on Wednesday (September 4), now that MPs have returned to Westminster.
In a statement posted on X [formerly Twitter], Mr Shelbrooke said: “Priti exerted professionalism and strength at her launch event on Friday.
“Members love her personal warmth and they know she can put us back in power. I’ve known her for a long time - she’s a natural leader. That’s why I’m backing Priti to #UniteToWin.”
He added: “Priti is respected by all wings of the Party - she has proven her dedication to Conservative values over three decades. At this crossroads, she is the steady hand we need.”
Earlier today (September 2), Mrs Patel’s leadership rivals Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly set out their pitches to replace Rishi Sunak. Mrs Badenoch is the bookmakers’ favourite to win the contest.
The last few weeks have already seen speeches by candidates Tom Tugendhat and Robert Jenrick in the lead-up to the first round of voting. Mel Stride, the former pensions secretary, is also in the race.
The first leadership hustings is set to take place tomorrow (September 3), followed by Wednesday’s vote when one candidate will be knocked out of the race. A second round of voting will then begin next week.
Mr Shelbrooke threw his weight behind former Prime Minister Liz Truss during the last Tory leadership election, later serving as Minister of State for Defence Procurement during her short time in office.
He received a Knighthood for his “public and political service”, after being named in Mrs Truss’ resignation honours list.
The YEP has contacted Mr Shelbrooke for comment.
