Leeds MP Andrea Jenkyns shouts at Downing Street crowd following Boris Johnson resignation

The PM stepped down earlier today after a series of resignations from Government.

Ms Jenkyns was in attendance at Downing Street alongside some fellow Conservatives who remained loyal to the PM and did not call for him to resign.

As she walked past a crowd that had gathered outside the Downing Street gates, she was caught on camera appearing to shout "those who laugh last, laugh the loudest, wait and see".

Her stance on Mr Johnson has been different to the one she adopted on his predecessor Theresa May, who she was a fierce critic of.

Among those who vacated roles during the mass exodus were Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid and Michelle Donelan.

Standing outside No 10 behind a lectern, Mr Johnson said: “To that new leader, I say, whoever he or she may be, I say: ‘I will give you as much support as I can’.

“To you, the British public, I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.