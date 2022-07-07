Earlier today Boris Johnson quit as Tory leader after admitting he failed to persuade Cabinet colleagues that he could fight on.

In a speech delivered outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said he was “immensely proud of the achievements of this Government”, from getting Brexit done to getting the UK through the pandemic, and leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

Many are now placing their bets on who will replace Johnson, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak, Ben Wallace and Penny Mordaunt set as the front runners.

He said he had tried to persuade his Cabinet it would be “eccentric” to change Prime Minister now but “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments”.

A leadership contest to replace Mr Johnson will be initiated by the 1922 Committee on Monday, however there is already disagreement among Tory MPs about whether the leadership elections should start immediately, or if it should start after the summer recess in September.

BetVictor’s Sam Boswell said: “We can’t split ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt; they are the 4/1 co-favourites for the job.

Boris Johnson said it was “clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader” as he announced his resignation.

“Sunak had a challenging last six months with stories about both him and the cost of living dominating the headlines. Although, turning his back on Johnson could win Sunak some favour within his party. Mordaunt has not suffered the same scandals as Sunak and remains popular within the party and recently topped a YouGov poll of Tory party members.”

Next Conservative Party leader

Ben Wallace: 9/4

Ben Wallace is currently serving as Secretary of State for Defence.

He is a former soldier and has been the MP for Wyre and Preston North since 2010.

Rishi Sunak: 4/1

Rishi Sunak resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer earlier this week, triggering mass resignations across the Tory party.

He has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020, and has been Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015.

Penny Mordaunt: 4/1

Penny Mordaunt is currently serving as Minister of State for Trade Policy, and has done since 2021.

She is currently on par with Sunak in the polls and has been the Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North since 2010.

Liz Truss: 13/2

Liz Truss has served as Foreign Secretary since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019.

She has been the Member of Parliament for South West Norfolk since 2010.

Sajid Javid: 7/1

Sajid Javid resigned from his position as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care this week alongside fellow Cabinet minister Rishi Sunak.