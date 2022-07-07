He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, which is expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.
Johnson vows to support new Conservative leader
Boris Johnson pledged to support the next leader as he said some people would be “relieved” to see him go and expressing his sadness at leaving “the best job in the world”.
He said his successor’s priorities would be “helping families to get through … cutting burdens on businesses and families, and, yes, cutting taxes because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay the great public services.
“To that new leader, I say, whoever he or she may be, I say: ‘I will give you as much support as I can’.
“To you, the British public, I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed.
“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.”
Nobody is ‘indispensable’ in politics - Boris Johnson
Addressing the nation, Boris Johnson said he had tried to persuade his Cabinet it would be "eccentric" to change Prime Minister now but "I regret not to have been successful in those arguments".
He acknowledged that "in politics, no one is remotely indispensable" as he announced his resignation as Tory leader.
He went on to say: "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them's the breaks."
Johnson speaks of ‘immense’ pride in Government achievements
Boris Johnson says he is "immensely proud of the achievements of this Government", from getting Brexit done to getting the UK through the pandemic, and leading the West in standing up to Putin's aggression in Ukraine.
He said it is "clearly now the will" of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader.
Announcing his resignation in Downing Street, he said: "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.
"And I've agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.
"And I've today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place."
Boris Johnson poised to deliver resignation speech
Cabinet reshuffle begins ahead of resignation address
Boris Johnson has begun a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before he is due to announce his resignation.
Downing Street appointed Greg Clark as the new Levelling Up Secretary, replacing Michael Gove who was sacked by Mr Johnson on Wednesday, while James Cleverly has been made Education Secretary.
Robert Buckland has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales, following the resignation of Simon Hart.
Kit Malthouse will be the new Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office after the Prime Minister.
Andrew Stephenson has been appointed Minister without Portfolio, and will attend Cabinet, No 10 said.
Tory MPs still bear ‘heavy responsibility’ - Hilary Benn
Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn has shared his view in a thread on Twitter.
He wrote: “1 .The PM’s resignation has been inevitable for some time, but he has done huge damage not only to the Conservative party but also to Britain’s standing in the world.
“2. Conservative MPs knew exactly what Boris Johnson was like when they backed him for the leadership originally, so they will continue to bear a heavy responsibility for this whole terrible mess.
“3. After 12 years, we desperately need a fresh start with a different government. #Labour”
How does Boris Johnson’s time as PM compare to others?
Boris Johnson needs to spend another 28 days in the post of Prime Minister before he can say he outlasted Theresa May.
Mr Johnson has clocked up 1,079 days of his premiership, but Mrs May managed 1,106 days in the job between 2016 and 2019.
If the Prime Minister can remain in office until August 4, despite signalling his intention to resign, he will have outrun his immediate predecessor.
Mr Johnson has just reached another symbolic milestone in his time in Downing Street.
He has now passed the 1,078 days clocked up by Neville Chamberlain, who was Conservative prime minister between 1937 and 1940.
Mr Chamberlain's tenure in the top job came to abrupt end in May 1940, nine months into the Second World War, after he lost the support of many of his backbenchers who were critical of his style of leadership and his handling of the conflict.
Boris Johnson has now overtaken six prime ministers with the shortest time in office since 1900:
- Andrew Bonar Law (211 days in 1922-23)
- Alec Douglas-Home (364 days in 1963-64)
- Anthony Eden (644 days in 1955-57)
- Henry Campbell-Bannerman (852 days in 1905-08)
- Gordon Brown (1,049 days in 2007-10)
- Neville Chamberlain (1,078 days in 1937-40)
If he makes it to the end of August, he will have passed two more: Theresa May on August 4 and Jim Callaghan, Labour prime minister from 1976 to 1979, on August 22.
Pound bounces on resignation plan
The pound lifted higher this morning after news broke that Boris Johnson will quit as leader of the Conservative Party.
Sterling and UK stocks all strengthened as investors hoped the news will spell relief for UK assets, which have come under heavy pressure in recent months.
The pound slid to a two-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday.
However, it moved 0.88% higher against the dollar to 1.201 on Thursday while it also rose by 0.74% to 1.177 against the euro.
‘Business of Government continues’, minister tells MPs
The "business of Government continues", Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis has told MPs after Labour called an urgent question on the functioning of Government.
Responding to deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner's question, he said: "As the House will be aware, it is widely reported that the Prime Minister is about to make an important statement shortly.
"I can confirm that it is correct that the Prime Minister will speak shortly. I cannot pre-empt the Prime Minister's statement and the House and nation will hear more imminently.
"In the meantime, the business of Government continues, supported in the usual way by our excellent civil service. There will be continue to be ministers of the crown in place including in all great offices of state. We must continue to serve our country, constituents and the general public first and foremost."
Leeds MP calls for General Election
Leeds MP calls for General Election

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon is among a number of people calling for a General Election to be held