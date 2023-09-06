Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Dock: Security 'overstep the mark' searching residents' bags at Royal Armouries in 'mistake'

A property company has apologised after Leeds Dock residents had their bags searched as they tried to get home.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Residents passing by the Royal Armouries had their bags inspected by security personnel working at a national conference on May 18, a licensing hearing on Tuesday was told.

Allied London, which owns the public realm space around Leeds Dock, said staff had “overstepped the mark”.

The UK’s Real Estate, Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREIIF) had been taking place at the time.

Royal Armouries, at Leeds Dock, Leeds city centre.
Royal Armouries, at Leeds Dock, Leeds city centre.

The issue was raised as Allied London has applied for a year-round alcohol licence for the public realm space it owns around Leeds Dock.

Alex Webb, head of events and placemaking at Allied London, told the hearing at Civic Hall: “That was a mistake. They (staff) overstepped the mark.

“That shouldn’t have happened and we apologise for that. It won’t happen again.

“The police advised us there would be some protests and demonstrations and they got worried about security.

“We were working hard to ensure we could minimise the disruption. It won’t happen again.”

Mr Webb said the security for the conference was provided in “part by Allied London” and “part sub-contracted by UKREIFF”.

The company’s application for an alcohol licence, which has received objections from 18 people over noise fears, would not cover the area directly outside The Royal Armouries.

In any case, Allied London says locals will be able to come and go from their properties freely.

Leeds City Council will confirm in the coming weeks whether or not the licence will be granted.