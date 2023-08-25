Roundhay Park and Royal Armouries in Leeds named among Yorkshire's top attractions
The Royal Armouries museum (five) and Roundhay Park (seven) found their way into the list by Wheelwrights York ranking God’s own county attractions to reveal the most popular based on Google and Trip Advisor reviews.
Taking the top spot for the most popular attraction was the National Railway Museum in York, with a popularity score of 180 out of 200. Home to beautiful collections and famous trains including the world’s fastest steam locomotive, the museum is great for all ages. It’s open 7 days a week, with free entry.
With its 24,571 Google Reviews reviews having an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, and 73 per cent of TripAdvisor reviews giving the museum five stars, it’s clear that this attraction offers a high-quality experience to all.
Fountains Abbey in Ripon coming in a close second. It scored 176 out of 200, with thousands of positive reviews praising its breath-taking beauty. 80% of reviews on TripAdvisor rated the attraction as five stars, with Google Reviews giving an average review rating of 4.8.
Holiday letting agency Wheelwrights York analysed a list of 100 Yorkshire tourist attractions, supplied by a Google Reviews round up guide. They then analysed each attraction on a number of factors: number of Google Reviews, average Google Review ranking, the number of TripAdvisor reviews and the percentage of 5* TripAdvisor reviews. Shops and shopping centres were removed from data. Each attraction was ranked on each factor, giving a total overall score out of 200.