Two Leeds attractions have been named as among the most popular in a new study of Yorkshire’s top 20 places to visit.

The Royal Armouries museum (five) and Roundhay Park (seven) found their way into the list by Wheelwrights York ranking God’s own county attractions to reveal the most popular based on Google and Trip Advisor reviews.

Taking the top spot for the most popular attraction was the National Railway Museum in York, with a popularity score of 180 out of 200. Home to beautiful collections and famous trains including the world’s fastest steam locomotive, the museum is great for all ages. It’s open 7 days a week, with free entry.

With its 24,571 Google Reviews reviews having an average rating of 4.7 out of 5, and 73 per cent of TripAdvisor reviews giving the museum five stars, it’s clear that this attraction offers a high-quality experience to all.

Fountains Abbey in Ripon coming in a close second. It scored 176 out of 200, with thousands of positive reviews praising its breath-taking beauty. 80% of reviews on TripAdvisor rated the attraction as five stars, with Google Reviews giving an average review rating of 4.8.