The Leeds venue, which draws tens of thousands of visitors every year with its collection of weapons and historical warfare artefacts, said it had a new policy to break up rowdy groups outside its premesis.

It comes after three local residents had objected to the Armouries retaining the alcohol and music licences it’s had since 2005, on the grounds of late-night noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour. The venue had to re-apply to Leeds City Council for its licences after it effectively merged the commercial arm of its business with the running of the museum itself in September.

At a hearing on Tuesday, The Armouries’ solicitor, Ben Williams, said residents were “complaining about things that have happened in the past and to a certain extent things that have happened up to the point of writing, which is a reflection of the way it was and not what it will be”.

The Royal Armouries said it has a new policy to break up rowdy groups outside its premises (Photo: Google)

He said the Armouries’ new venue director, Ben Campbell, had cracked down on late-night loudness outside after events and dinners by introducing a new dispersals policy, that sees noisy groups broken up. The hearing was also told the museum was engaging more with local residents and had addressed concerns about glass bottles being emptied into bins in the evening.

Mr Williams added: “We’re not here to say it was terrible before and it’s going to be really good now. It does not get anywhere close to that. We’ve just got a better version (of what was in place before).”

In their written representations ahead of the hearing, one of the objectors had said: “Noise from customers leaving has not been (addressed) and I presume won’t be addressed if the licence is granted. A lot of the residents work night, or even later, and coming home I have the right not to listen to hooligans due to over-intoxication.”

Another said: “I often have to pick my dog up walking past the Armouries due to the broken wine and tumbler glasses that are all over the floor.”

All three of the objectors remained anonymous and did not attend Tuesday’s hearing. The proceedings were told that they’d kept their identities hidden for “fear of retribution”, despite their “strength of feeling” over the matter.

However, Mr Williams said the Armouries had wanted to offer neighbours assurances in person and that the venue “is not an organisation to be feared”. He said: “If we are being absolutely candid, we’d accept that things in the past weren’t run as Mr Campbell wants to run things. There’s little surprise that there’s scepticism from local residents, but from our side there’s nowhere near enough scepticism and trepidation to justify anonymity. ”

