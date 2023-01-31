Six of the best photos from Leeds Royal Armouries Spectacular swords weekend

The Royal Armouries was the place to be if you get the point. It hosted an action-packed weekend of sword-fighting featuring demonstrations, the art of sword play, and cutting-edge history. Visitors experienced the clash of steel as the museum’s expert live interpretation team drew their swords and demonstrated how the weapon had been used throughout history. And our photographer was on hand to capture some of the action. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds Royal Armouries when it first opened to the public LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook