Six of the best photos from Leeds Royal Armouries Spectacular swords weekend

These photos showcase the sharp end of fun in Leeds this weekend.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The Royal Armouries was the place to be if you get the point. It hosted an action-packed weekend of sword-fighting featuring demonstrations, the art of sword play, and cutting-edge history. Visitors experienced the clash of steel as the museum’s expert live interpretation team drew their swords and demonstrated how the weapon had been used throughout history. And our photographer was on hand to capture some of the action. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds Royal Armouries when it first opened to the public LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Spectacular Swords

Scores turned out to enjoy the Spectacular Swords weekend at the Royal Armouries.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Spectacular swords

A demonstration of Medieval sword fighting.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Spectacular swords

A full house enjoyed the Far East Batto-Jutsu Samurai Japanese sword technique by Keith Ducklin.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Spectacular swords

Keith Ducklin of the Live Interpretation team demonstrates the Far East Batto-Jutsu Samurai Japanese sword technique.

Photo: Steve Riding

