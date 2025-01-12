Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fears have been raised over the impact of possible bowling green closures on the health of elderly people.

The number of greens across the city could be reduced from 61 to 31, saving the council £140,000 a year.

Another option would see all the greens stay open but users facing a “significant” rise in season ticket prices, the council said.

Crown Green Bowling sites are under threat in Leeds.

Leeds City Council, which needs to find savings of almost £275,000 over five years, said demand for crown green facilities had fallen by 39 per cent since 2014.

Stewart Golton, leader of the city’s Liberal Democrat group, said closing greens could cost more in the long term by affecting older people’s health.

He said: “Hundreds of mostly older people across the city are set to lose access to a sport that keeps them physically fit and active, and helps improve their mental health by avoiding people feeling isolated at home.”

Leeds City Council said no final decision had been made and the consultation would run until January 26.

Coun Golton, who represents Rothwell, said closing greens could be a discriminatory move against older people.

He said: “It shows disrespect for them, and for colleagues elsewhere in health and care professions that will pick up the consequences of people with worse health outcomes as a consequence of being deprived access to exercise.”

The council said that even if the closures went ahead, Leeds would still have more local authority-run greens than other big cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham.

If the facilities did close, the remaining 31 sites would be able to accommodate current levels of usage.