Pudsey Bowling Club become World Champions after coming out on top at huge tournament

In 2019, Pudsey Bowling Club won the crown green bowling Yorkshire Cup, which gave them qualification for the British Crown Green Bowling Association World Club Championships.

As a result of the pandemic, the finals were postponed in 2020 and 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the squad has been waiting patiently for the finals to take place this year - where their incredible performance saw them lifting the trophy.

A total of 32 of the very best bowling teams from across the country, including Wales and the Isle of Man, battled through qualifying rounds in March and April, before the final at Spen Victoria Cricket and Bowling Club near Cleckheaton on Easter Sunday.

Pudsey Bowling Club returned for the finals day to defeat a tough team from Cheshire in the quarter finals, before a comfortable victory over Llay Welfare from Wales in the semi final.

The final took place against rivals Lower Hopton WMC.

The scores were level after seven games and nervous players watched on as their final competitor - Dave Poole - was left on the green needing to win his match.