Shock at sudden plans which could close dozens of Crown Green Bowls sites across Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bowls enthusiasts across Yorkshire's biggest city have condemned sweeping cuts which could “decimate” its entire Crown Green Bowls scene in the space of just weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council (LCC) is understood to be consulting on plans which could see the closure of 24 greens, stretching from Harehills to the Harewood ward, Otley and Rawdon.

Bowlers though have spoken of their anger at “shortsighted” proposals, insisting the social toll of this loss would be far greater than savings to plug council coffers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than saving cash to fund adult social care, they argue it would plough pressure onto overstretched NHS and social care services by cutting a "lifeline" to people over 60.

Laura Fulleylove, member at Harehills Crown Green Bowling club in Leeds. photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

The Harehills Park Bowling Club was celebrated by LCC just 18 months ago for doubling its numbers as it became a warm space. Club captain Laura Fulleylove, who has been bowling since she was three years old, said it's one of the most accessible sports there is.

“It’s just devastated the whole bowling community,” she said. “Many older people will suffer, coming back in April to find their greens are just gone. It’s really cruel.”

Previous consultations, just a few years ago, had shown the strength of feeling, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all the hard work we've put in and all the support we’ve had – it can't be allowed to happen just to save a few pennies. We will fight this.”

Members at Harehills Crown Green Bowling club in Leeds playing a league match with Moor Allerton in the pouring rain, photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

LCC has now said it will consult on proposals until January 26, after campaigners called for an urgent extension. It is older people who would be the ones hardest hit, they argue, citing research which suggests over 70 per cent of bowlers are aged over 60.

Proposals would either cut the number of managed sites by closing greens, setting up hubs to be used by multiple clubs, or to increase prices to save £140,000.

The authority manages 61 greens across 47 sites, but with demand for the sport declining 39 per cent in the past decade it has “too many” greens at a cost of £360,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners are to host an emergency meeting this Sunday, at 2pm at Harehills Park, to form an action plan in opposition. To close the clubs now, before the season even starts, would “decimate” the whole league, said Ms Fulleylove.

And Neil Jameson, secretary of Grove Hill Park Crown Green Bowling Club in Otley, said "For many older people, it’s a way of life. They wait for summer to come around, when they can play bowls.

“LCC said the money is to cope with increased costs in Adult Social Care. It’s as if they've completely overlooked the benefits that bowls can bring. It combats social isolation, people are out in the fresh air, doing light exercise. It's so good for health and wellbeing.

“Without bowls, I suspect a lot of people will be relying more heavily on the NHS and Adult Social Care,” he added.

“The costs are minimal to what it would be then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And there is all the history of these clubs, at 24 different sites. I suspect just about every one of them will be over 100 years old. That history, that heritage, just gone.”

Consultation meetings were held on Tuesday evening, and now opponents are organising an emergency open meeting for Sunday at Harehills. Interested members are urged to attend. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

LCC said the consultation was announced in December as part of a wide-ranging package of money-saving measures - it must make nearly £275m in savings over the next five years.

It has considered membership numbers, clubhouse conditions, and location when looking at which greens would be under threat.

The alternative was a "significant" price increase. And even if closures did go ahead, the authority stressed, Leeds would still have more council-run greens than Birmingham, Manchester or Nottingham.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for green spaces, said: “In common with other councils across the country, Leeds is facing a financial challenge that continues to impact the services it is able to provide.

“The proposals for our crown green bowling sites reflect both the seriousness of the situation and the need to explore every possible option that will help us balance our budget.

“Equally, we recognise that these plans – which have been drawn up after a great deal of thought and analysis – will be a source of concern for some bowling club members.

“I would therefore like to encourage people to get involved with the consultation and share their views as we carefully consider our next steps.

“We would also stress that the council remains fully committed to supporting crown green bowling and other activities that play a positive role in people’s health and well-being.”

The 30 bowling greens earmarked for potential closure are spread across a total of 24 sites in 19 different council wards and include; Aberford Bowling Green, Acre Close Bowling Green, Allerton Bywater Sports Ground, Armley Park, Bramley Park, Chapel Allerton Park, Churwell Park, Cranmore Recreation Ground, Gildersome Park, Grove Hill Park, Halton Dean – Primrose Valley, Harehills Park, Holbeck Moor, Kippax Common (Green Lane), Micklefield Park, New Farnley Park, Roundhay Park, Tarnfield Park, Tyersal Park, Western Flatts Cliff Park, Westroyd Park, Whinmoor Park, Woodlesford Park and Woodside Recreation Ground.