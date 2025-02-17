Temple Works: £10m promised for derelict Grade I listed building in Leeds as home for British Library North
The £10 million project, that has been in the pipeline for years, would see the Temple Works building in the South Bank area of the city brought into public ownership.
It is expected the move would not only pave the way for the site to house the British Library North in the future, but would also unlock further regeneration of housing and commercial development on surrounding sites.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has previously said that the restoration and refurbishment of Temple Works would see a new 8,000m2 facility for the institution, providing “learning, community, research, business incubation, events, and exhibition space”.
It is one of nine culture projects that will share a huge £64 million across England, Wales and Scotland in order to drive growth and create new jobs, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.
They also include £5 million for the National Poetry Centre in Leeds that will renovate a redundant Grade II listed building to create a national headquarters for poetry.
Nearby in York, the National Railway Museum will receive £15 million which will go towards the construction of a new building, Central Hall, to include an entrance to the site, a gallery, retail, cafe, event space and visitor facilities.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Every corner of the UK has something unique to offer, and our rich creative capital must not be underestimated.
“Our plan for change promises growth for every region and I’ve seen first-hand how these projects are igniting growth in their communities.
“Through investing in these critical cultural projects we can empower both local leaders and people to really tap into their potential and celebrate everything their home town has to offer. This means more tourism, more growth and more money in people’s pockets.”
Alex Norris, minister for local growth, said: “The benefits of these fantastic projects go far beyond community and county borders, they are key to unlocking a regional and nationwide celebration of UK culture and creativity as well as driving growth and regeneration.”
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Everyone across the country should be able to access arts and culture in the place they call home.
“This support will empower our cultural organisations to continue playing an essential role in developing skills, talent and high-quality careers in every corner of the UK.”
The projects will support economic growth through creating local jobs and attracting tourism on a national scale, the MHCLG said.
The announcement has been welcomed by Coun James Lewis, the leader of Leeds City Council, who emphasised the authority’s efforts to “make the case for this funding”.
He said: “We were very pleased to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister to Temple Works last week so she could see first-hand what this remarkable heritage asset is all about.
“We will now continue to work alongside partners on detailed plans for the full funding, design and development of a project that remains a complex and challenging undertaking, but one that offers a major regeneration opportunity for both Temple Works and the surrounding area.”
