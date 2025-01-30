Leeds councillors urge government to consider stricter control on alcohol sales amid rising health fears
Councillors want the impact on public health to be considered when new premises licences are applied for.
Leeds City Council’s licensing committee agreed to write to ministers calling for a change in national regulations.
It would mean off-licenses could be refused permission to open if it would harm the health of problem drinkers.
Public health specialist Magdalena Boo said alcohol was linked to an increased prevalence of cancers, particular in poorer communities.
She told a licensing meeting: “Alcohol is a legal but potentially lethal product.
“It is clear that alcohol consumption causes death and disability relatively early in life.
“Those who are male and more deprived experience more health harms.”
The meeting was told councillors wanted health officially classed as a “licensing objective”, used to determine new premises applications.
The four current objectives are crime and disorder, public safety, nuisance and the protection of children.
Neil Buckley, Conservative member for Alwoodley, said parts of the city had a high concentration of off-licences, some selling illicit drink and tobacco products.
He said:”I believe the police, as well as licensing, should be closing these places down.”
Labour’s James Gibson, who chairs the licensing committee, said councillors were sometimes unable to refuse licences despite the health risks.
Coun Gibson, who represents Crossgates and Whinmoor, said: “Both the council and the community are frustrated.”
Coun Gibson said the new rules would not be designed to close pubs down.
He said: “The last thing we want to do is restrict them. We want to support them as best we can.”
A report to the meeting said Harehills was among parts of the city with an over-supply of alcohol.
It said: “These premises supply cheap high strength alcohol to people who habitually drink in the street, and to family groups who have a culture of drinking in large family groups, socially and outside their homes.”
The report said public health data could demonstrate which areas were most at risk from problem drinking.
It said: “Agencies are already working in these areas to reduce health inequalities, to reduce crime and the fear of crime.”
