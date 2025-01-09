Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop has been refused permission to sell alcohol 24 hours a day in a community blighted by drink-related problems.

Councillors rejected an extension to the opening hours of Carpatica Ltd, on Tong Road in Armley.

A licensing hearing was told round-the-clock sales could worsen anti-social behaviour in the community.

Carpatica, on Tong Road, Armley, Leeds. Picture: Google. | Google

An application to vary the licence faced formal objections from West Yorkshire Police and the council’s public health team.

Rand Hussein, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the extension would help night shift staff working in nearby warehouses.

She said: “We are just trying to help the area.”

Mrs Hussein said the shop would work with the police and had no control over the behaviour of street drinkers.

Alcohol would be sold through a hatch between 11pm and 7am.

Police licensing officer Sarah Blenkhorn said 845 crimes had been recorded and 174 arrests made in the area in just 12 months.

She said: “It’s not reasonable or safe in this area to increase alcohol sales to 24 hours.”

Armley Labour councillor Andy Parnham said vulnerable people were living in tower blocks near the shop.

He said: “I just think it would be a disaster for residents to have any extension of alcohol sales, for Carpatica or any other licensee.”

The hearing was told people raised concerns over of the impact of problem drinking on children when public health surveys were carried out.

A report to the meeting said Armley was among the most deprived neighbourhoods in the city.

It said: “People living in deprived areas are many times more likely to to experience alcohol related harm or die of an alcohol related cause.”

The council’s environmental health team also objected for reasons including potential noise nuisance.

Council officer Vanessa Holroyd said: “It’s our view that the community does not need a 24-hour, seven day a week shop selling alcohol.”

A licensing sub-committee unanimously rejected the licence variation at the hearing on Tuesday (January 7).