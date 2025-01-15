Number Thirty Three Farsley: Leeds bar granted later alcohol licence amid ‘fairly low-level noise’ promise
Number Thirty Three in Farsley faced dozens of objections to an application to serve alcohol until 1.30am at weekends.
A petition was signed by 44 people living in Marsden Court Sheltered Housing scheme, just yards from the venue on Town Street.
Objectors claimed people were regularly disturbed by noise from the venue and drunken customers who often urinated outside.
But a licence variation was granted at a hearing on Tuesday (January 14).
George Domleo, representing the applicant Hanson33 Ltd, said: “I submit that this is a sensible and considered application. They take their responsibilities very seriously.”
Mr Domleo said the venue had withdrawn a request to host live music later than already allowed.
He told the hearing: “At the end of the day we don’t want to cause noise nuisance.”
Number Thirty Three agreed to set up a dedicated phone number and e-mail address to log complaints about the venue.
Door supervisors would be in place to prevent customers drinking outside after 10pm.
Councillors were played a video taken from Marsden Court of loud music coming from the Number Thirty Three at 11.20pm.
The licensing sub-committee was told live music would not be hosted after 11pm and the venue would not put large bands on.
James Hanson, who runs the venue, said: “We’re just going to stick to duos and acoustic. Fairly low-level noise.”
Mr Hanson said he was happy to work with Marsden Court residents to avoid noise problems.
He said “The last thing we want to do is upset them.”
West Yorkshire Police also raised concerns over the application, but withdrew their objection after reaching an agreement with the applicant.
The licence variation extends the current serving hours from midnight to 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue will be allowed to open until 2am on those days.
