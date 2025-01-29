Beeston: Tighter alcohol licencing proposed for south Leeds community to address problem drinking
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Part of Beeston could be officially designated as suffering from problem drinking caused by an over-supply of booze.
Leeds City Council’s licensing committee agreed to press ahead with plans to create a Cumulative Impact Area (CIA).
It means new licence applications for shops and late night takeaways could be refused if they would add to drink-related problems in the community.
Susan Duckworth, principal licensing officer, said residents and businesses were consulted on the proposal, which would cover the Dewsbury Road area.
She told a licensing meeting: “It appears to have been well supported by people living in the area.”
The CIA plan will be voted on at a full council meeting in March after the licensing committee approved it on Tuesday (January 28).
A licensing report said: “The timescale is flexible, however as applications for licences in this area are being received regularly it would be desirable for the assessment to be approved without delay.”
Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.
Councillors were told shops had been closed down and licences refused after parts of Harehills, Armley, Headingley and the city centre were designated as CIAs.
Gipton and Harehills Labour councillor Asghar Ali said he supported the move to help tackle anti-social behaviour.
Coun Ali said: “I’m a councillor in a ward that sees the carnage of this.”
Councils can carry out assessments of the impact of alcohol sales on communities as part of the Licensing Act 2003.
The report said CIAs were not a blanket ban on new licences, which should be considered on a case-by-case basis.
But licence applicants must demonstrate that they would not have a negative impact on communities.
The report said: “This has the effect of adding an additional burden on the applicant, which can deter applications, especially if there is a history of licences being refused in the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.