Plans for a new indoor padel centre in West Leeds have been unveiled.

Mr Justin English has applied for permission to convert an industrial unit on Nepshaw Lane in Gildersome, near Morley, into a venue for the racket sport.

Wighton Architects, for Mr English, detailed plans to redesign the unit with four new padel courts, new changing rooms, showers, WC facilities, and a staff office.

Plans have been submitted for an indoor padel centre in Gildersome. | Getty Images/National World

There are also plans for an open-plan cafe and seating area for users to relax before and after games. It is expected that the new facilities will create five new local jobs.

A design statement reads: “The site is considered well-suited for conversion into an indoor padel centre. The building has remained vacant for several months and is now ready to be repurposed into a facility that will generate local employment opportunities.

“Staffing levels for the proposed padel facility are expected to be comparable to those of the unit’s previous use as a storage facility. There is precedent for such conversions in other industrial areas of Leeds, including several indoor sports facilities located within the Cross Green area.

“The proposed development is expected to have a minimal retail impact. The on-site café bar will primarily serve refreshments to padel players, with a limited retail offering of rackets, balls, and related equipment.”

A determination deadline has been set for Friday, September 12. You can submit any comments on the plans via the council’s public access portal.

The new plans, submitted to Leeds City Council on July 18, come just days after the council’s planning committee granted full permission for two new outdoor courses at Alwoodley Community Association.

Four additional courts, at Moortown Golf Club, were also greenlit back in spring, further cementing the sport’s rapid expansion in Leeds and in the region.