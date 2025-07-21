Alwoodley: Plans approved for two new outdoor padel courts in north Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
Leeds City Council has approved plans to build two new padel courts in Alwoodley, furthering the sport’s rapid growth across the city.

On Monday (July 21), councillors gave the green light for the courts - complete with a canopy and floodlights - to be constructed on a disused former bowls pitch at the Alwoodley Community Association (ACA). The new facilities will join existing tennis courts, as well as rugby and football pitches.

According to an operational statement submitted by ACA and Game Set Padel Ltd, the courts will be operated using a smart automation system, allowing easy access for both the public and ACA members.

Alwoodley Community Association is set to receive two new padel courts.
Alwoodley Community Association is set to receive two new padel courts. | Getty Images for Laureus

The statement read: “The proposed location for the courts is currently unused and provides no benefit to the community. Transforming this space into Padel courts will not only increase ACA’s sports facilities but also attract new visitors, fostering community engagement.

“We expect the courts to achieve an average occupancy rate exceeding 80 per cent, demonstrating strong community demand and positive impact.

“The addition of these Padel courts to the existing sports facilities at the site will bring new life to the ACA and the Alwoodley area, offering a modern, accessible sport for everyone. The integration of this facility with the existing infrastructure and its minimal impact on current regimes will hopefully prove a valuable enhancement to our community space.”

The courts will operate from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am to 9pm on weekends and bank holidays, in line with the ACA’s current schedules.

Recommending the project for approval, a Leeds City Council planning officer stated: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle and aligns with relevant planning policies in respect of the delivery of sports provision and protection of green spaces.

“The proposal will enhance the range of sporting facilities in the area in response to growing demand for this type of facility. These are significant benefits of the scheme.”

Padel continues to gain momentum in Leeds. In May, plans were approved for four new courts at Moor Allerton Golf Club, while the Slazenger Padel Club opened in Seacroft earlier this year.

