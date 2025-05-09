Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A golf club in north Leeds is set to welcome a new sporty addition this summer.

Pure Padel has received planning approval to open a brand-new padel court at Moor Allerton Golf Course next month.

The new facility, named Pure Padel Moor Allerton, will feature four panoramic padel courts, a pro-padel shop, and a bistro-style café and bar. Additionally, it will include fully equipped changing rooms with showers, free onsite parking, and Wi-Fi for all patrons.

Pure Padel Moor Allerton is opening in Leeds in June. | Getty Images/National World

This opening marks Pure Padel's first venture in Yorkshire; the company has previously established two clubs in Cheshire and Manchester in the northwest.

The rapidly expanding club currently holds planning approval for ten clubs across the UK, stretching from Scotland to Surrey. Moor Allerton Golf Club in Leeds will serve as the location for the club's 55th court in the UK.

The facility will operate on a 'pay-to-play' basis, allowing players to book and play through an app from 7 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week, without a membership fee.

Sammy Arora, founder and head of commercial operations at Pure Padel, expressed enthusiasm about bringing their "fresh approach" to padel to Moor Allerton. He described the area as "thriving" and selected it for its vibrant community.

Pure Padel in Leeds will feature four outdoor courts. | Pure Padel

Arora stated: "This is our first foray into Yorkshire, and we’re confident that the locals will benefit from having a Pure Padel club, allowing people to enjoy the game that's taking the nation and the world by storm."

Pure Padel Moor Allerton is expected to open with four outdoor courts in June.