Moor Allerton Golf Club: Pure Padel set to open four outdoor courts in north Leeds this summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pure Padel has received planning approval to open a brand-new padel court at Moor Allerton Golf Course next month.
The new facility, named Pure Padel Moor Allerton, will feature four panoramic padel courts, a pro-padel shop, and a bistro-style café and bar. Additionally, it will include fully equipped changing rooms with showers, free onsite parking, and Wi-Fi for all patrons.
This opening marks Pure Padel's first venture in Yorkshire; the company has previously established two clubs in Cheshire and Manchester in the northwest.
The rapidly expanding club currently holds planning approval for ten clubs across the UK, stretching from Scotland to Surrey. Moor Allerton Golf Club in Leeds will serve as the location for the club's 55th court in the UK.
The facility will operate on a 'pay-to-play' basis, allowing players to book and play through an app from 7 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week, without a membership fee.
When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
Sammy Arora, founder and head of commercial operations at Pure Padel, expressed enthusiasm about bringing their "fresh approach" to padel to Moor Allerton. He described the area as "thriving" and selected it for its vibrant community.
Arora stated: "This is our first foray into Yorkshire, and we’re confident that the locals will benefit from having a Pure Padel club, allowing people to enjoy the game that's taking the nation and the world by storm."
Pure Padel Moor Allerton is expected to open with four outdoor courts in June.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.