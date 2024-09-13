Broken bottles and drugs needles have to be cleared from a school grounds daily in a community hit by street drinking, a report has warned.

The impact of alcohol misuse in parts of Beeston is revealed in a study by Leeds City Council which could see licensing procedures tightened.

It said the Beeston Hill and Dewsbury Road areas were among deprived communities in the city where alcohol sales had increased.

An overview of house rooftosps in Beeston, Leeds, in 2021. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A school worker quoted in the report said evidence of alcohol and drug use was being found on a daily basis.

Staff and pupils at the Lady Pit Lane school regularly witnessed drunkenness from people who were often verbally abusive.

They said: “Every morning, our school grounds have to be checked by our caretaker to make them safe for our children to use during the day.

“Daily, dangerous objects such as broken alcohol bottles, injection needles, used condoms and beer cans can be found on our school field and yard.

“We have even found a large machete once. This was reported to the police.”

Problem drinking in Beeston will be discussed by the council’s Licensing Committee under plans for a Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) for part of the community.

CIAs are used to assess the impact on communities of excessive alcohol sales.

It said: “In recent years there has been an increase in the number of licences being applied for, in common with other areas of deprivation.”

The report said a CIA would not lead to a blanket ban on alcohol licences being granted but would be considered as part of future licensing decisions.

The Licensing Committee will meet at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday (September 17).