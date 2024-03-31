The 19 worst Leeds areas for crime named by new West Yorkshire Police figures including Armley and Beeston

New police figures show the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most crime in the city.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:30 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 109,735 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 13,131 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 13,131 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: James Hardisty

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,618 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,618 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,428 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,428 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: James Hardisty

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,116 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

4. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,116 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Harehills recorded 1,852 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

5. Harehills

Harehills recorded 1,852 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: SWNS

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,734 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

6. Harehills - Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells

The Comptons, Sutherlands and Nowells neighbourhood in Harehills recorded 1,734 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024 Photo: National World

