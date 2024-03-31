West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2023 to January 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 109,735 offences recorded in the Leeds district during this period, ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

These are the 19 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 13,131 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded 2,618 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

3 . Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 2,428 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

4 . Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 2,116 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024

5 . Harehills Harehills recorded 1,852 crimes between February 2023 and January 2024