Colourful pictures from the Beeston Festival 2024 in Leeds as thousands gathered for community celebrations

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

It was a day of music, circus acts - and even a ferret race - as thousands gathered to celebrate the Leeds suburb’s community spirit.

Beeston Festival is an annual celebration of everything good in the south Leeds community, and saw thousands gather on Saturday (June 22) to take part in the festivities.

It saw circus troupes, acts, live music and dance from the likes of Maz Bonafide, the South Leeds Community Bank, the Yorkshire Circus and many more.

Yorkshire Evening Post’s photographer Steve Riding was at the festival to capture some of its greatest moments:

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Shelly Skye of Yorkshire Circus Arts meets nine year old Aurora Broughton of Beeston.

1. Beeston Festival 2024

Shelly Skye of Yorkshire Circus Arts meets nine year old Aurora Broughton of Beeston. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
The Shack Youth Dance from Chapeltown.

2. Beeston Festival 2024

The Shack Youth Dance from Chapeltown. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
Yesizwe Productions perform at the festival.

3. Beeston Festival 2024

Yesizwe Productions perform at the festival. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Circus Arts walkers Tia Unique and Livvy Hepworth are joined by Lotte Smith, six and sister Lola, five of Beeston.

4. Beeston Festival 2024

Yorkshire Circus Arts walkers Tia Unique and Livvy Hepworth are joined by Lotte Smith, six and sister Lola, five of Beeston. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
Salahuddin Razaq, seven of Beeston, on the climbing wall.

5. Beeston Festival 2024

Salahuddin Razaq, seven of Beeston, on the climbing wall. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
A large crowd watch the performers on stage.

6. Beeston Festival 2024

A large crowd watch the performers on stage. | Steve Riding/YEP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsCommunityMusicDance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.