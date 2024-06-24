Beeston Festival is an annual celebration of everything good in the south Leeds community, and saw thousands gather on Saturday (June 22) to take part in the festivities.

It saw circus troupes, acts, live music and dance from the likes of Maz Bonafide, the South Leeds Community Bank, the Yorkshire Circus and many more.

Yorkshire Evening Post’s photographer Steve Riding was at the festival to capture some of its greatest moments:

1 . Beeston Festival 2024 Shelly Skye of Yorkshire Circus Arts meets nine year old Aurora Broughton of Beeston. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

2 . Beeston Festival 2024 The Shack Youth Dance from Chapeltown. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

3 . Beeston Festival 2024 Yesizwe Productions perform at the festival. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

4 . Beeston Festival 2024 Yorkshire Circus Arts walkers Tia Unique and Livvy Hepworth are joined by Lotte Smith, six and sister Lola, five of Beeston. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

5 . Beeston Festival 2024 Salahuddin Razaq, seven of Beeston, on the climbing wall. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales

6 . Beeston Festival 2024 A large crowd watch the performers on stage. | Steve Riding/YEP Photo Sales