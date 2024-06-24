Beeston Festival is an annual celebration of everything good in the south Leeds community, and saw thousands gather on Saturday (June 22) to take part in the festivities.
It saw circus troupes, acts, live music and dance from the likes of Maz Bonafide, the South Leeds Community Bank, the Yorkshire Circus and many more.
Yorkshire Evening Post’s photographer Steve Riding was at the festival to capture some of its greatest moments:
