These brilliant photos celebrate life in Beeston during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS11 from annual community events such as Beeston Carnival through to cafes, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 14 photo memories take you back to Beeston in 1996
Head teacher Ann Philips with pupils at Cross Flatts Park Primary which was the most improved school in Leeds. Pictured in December 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Cafe owner Marie Meehan of Sandwiches Galore which was used for TV's Ant and Dec England World Cup song promo. Pictured in May 2002. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Residents protest against the installation of a communications mast on Beeston Methodist Church in July 2003. Photo: Helen Gardner
December 2003 and Hugh Gaitskell Primary School pupils were dressed as recycling warriors at the launch of Community Pride, an initiative which aimed to actively involve local people in tackling litter. Pictured, from left are James Mann, Joe Kelly, Tom Leak and Emily Jackson with Coun Angela Gabriel, chair of the community involvement team. Photo: Mel Hulme
Manager Dave Sim attending to some of the plants at The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road in May 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme
Secretary of Beeston in Bloom Sheila Stuttard leads her team of tree planters on a site overlooking Elland Road in March 2002. Photo: Keith Lawson