Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

41 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the early 2000s

These brilliant photos celebrate life in Beeston during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in LS11 from annual community events such as Beeston Carnival through to cafes, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 14 photo memories take you back to Beeston in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Head teacher Ann Philips with pupils at Cross Flatts Park Primary which was the most improved school in Leeds. Pictured in December 2001.

1. Beeston in the early 2000s

Head teacher Ann Philips with pupils at Cross Flatts Park Primary which was the most improved school in Leeds. Pictured in December 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Cafe owner Marie Meehan of Sandwiches Galore which was used for TV's Ant and Dec England World Cup song promo. Pictured in May 2002.

2. Beeston in the early 2000s

Cafe owner Marie Meehan of Sandwiches Galore which was used for TV's Ant and Dec England World Cup song promo. Pictured in May 2002. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Residents protest against the installation of a communications mast on Beeston Methodist Church in July 2003.

3. Beeston in the early 2000s

Residents protest against the installation of a communications mast on Beeston Methodist Church in July 2003. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
December 2003 and Hugh Gaitskell Primary School pupils were dressed as recycling warriors at the launch of Community Pride, an initiative which aimed to actively involve local people in tackling litter. Pictured, from left are James Mann, Joe Kelly, Tom Leak and Emily Jackson with Coun Angela Gabriel, chair of the community involvement team.

4. Beeston in the early 2000s

December 2003 and Hugh Gaitskell Primary School pupils were dressed as recycling warriors at the launch of Community Pride, an initiative which aimed to actively involve local people in tackling litter. Pictured, from left are James Mann, Joe Kelly, Tom Leak and Emily Jackson with Coun Angela Gabriel, chair of the community involvement team. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Manager Dave Sim attending to some of the plants at The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road in May 2002.

5. Beeston in the early 2000s

Manager Dave Sim attending to some of the plants at The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road in May 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Secretary of Beeston in Bloom Sheila Stuttard leads her team of tree planters on a site overlooking Elland Road in March 2002.

6. Beeston in the early 2000s

Secretary of Beeston in Bloom Sheila Stuttard leads her team of tree planters on a site overlooking Elland Road in March 2002. Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:BeestonLeeds