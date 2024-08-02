Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parking charges will be imposed at parks around the city after an attempt to have the decision reconsidered by council bosses failed.

Charges will be brought in at Golden Acre, Middleton and Roundhay parks, along with Temple Newsan and Otley Chevin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, the decision was discussed by the council’s Environment, Housing and Communities scrutiny board following a formal request by opposition councillors.

Leeds City Council will charge motorists at five parks in a move designed to raise funds.

Under a process called “call-in”, scrutiny boards can recommend that a significant decision is reconsidered, or decide it can go ahead.

Concerns over parking charges included motorists using side streets to avoid paying, causing traffic problems for people living nearby.

Wetherby Conservative councillor Norma Harrington said: “In places like the Chevin, it’s a bad area to try and park and drive to, so we are very concerned about that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also fears that people would lose out on the health benefits of parks if they could not afford the new fees.

Caroline Anderson, Conservative member for Adel and Wharfedale, said: “I think this decision is a complete false economy and it hasn’t been thought through.”

Dean Hardy, who spoke on behalf of Temple Newsam Golf Club, said parking charges would push fees closer to the cost of paying for a private club.

He said: “You’re creating an environment where you’re discouraging people from using the council facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council must save £63.9m to balance its budget this financial year.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for Climate, Energy, Environment and Green Spaces, said the financial challenge was unprecedented.

He said: “I can assure board members the decision to implement modest parking charges is not a decision that has been taken lightly.”

The new charges are £1 for up to two hours, £2.50 for half a day and £4 for a full day. Monthly and annual season tickets will be available and parking will be free for blue-badge holders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Rogers, the council’s director of Communities, Housing and Environment, said: “We very much appreciate that introducing any new charges is not going to be popular.

“There charges we are proposing to introduce are modest.”

In a majority vote, councillors agreed to release the parking charges decision for implementation.