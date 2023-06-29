Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Otley Run: Leeds pub crawl nuisance crackdown is extended - and these are the offences that risk a fine

A crackdown on lairy and lewd behaviour linked to some drinkers taking part in a popular Leeds pub crawl is being extended.
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

An on-the-spot fines scheme designed to tackle public urination, littering and harassment along the route of Otley Run was due to expire at the end of this month, after first being introduced in 2020. However, the authorities have now extended the public space protection order (PSPO) covering the trail, which takes in around 15 pubs across Headingley, Hyde Park and the edge of the city centre, for another three years. It follows complaints from locals and councillors that the Otley Run has become too big in recent times and that some drinkers are blocking traffic, going to the toilet outdoors and harassing female residents.

Traditionally a rite-of-passage for students clad in fancy dress, critics have claimed the pub crawl has become a target for older drinkers as well as stag and hen parties, with one councillor suggesting last year that Headingley had become “like Magaluf” on weekends. Those taking part have previously argued that it helps to provide valuable trade for the participating pubs and brings people together.

A report published on Leeds City Council’s website, which provided details of the extended PSPO, said the powers would continue to target poor behaviour, rather than pub-goers who are acting responsibly.

Otley Run critics say the pub crawl has grown out of control now that it attracts older drinkers and stag and hen parties, as well as the city's students. Picture: Steve RidingOtley Run critics say the pub crawl has grown out of control now that it attracts older drinkers and stag and hen parties, as well as the city's students. Picture: Steve Riding
It said: “The prohibitions clearly target specific nuisance and anti-social behaviour which in no way are legitimised by ‘tradition’ such as Otley Run or a misconception that this is a student area. The restricted zone is incredibly diverse and many many residents from all backgrounds suffer from a number of anti-social behaviours.”

A consultation over the PSPO found support from nearly 90 per cent of respondents, according to the report.

Offences which could incur a fine on Otley Run route are:

– Urinating/defecating in public

– Possessing open containers of alcohol where the possession of alcohol is, or is likely to cause anti-social behaviour

– Use of intoxicating substances such as “psychoactives” in a public space

– Verbal abuse including that of a sexual nature towards females

– Household waste being left on the streets

