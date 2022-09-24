The crawl has become a staple of the Leeds drinking scene and involves visits to numerous establishments on the way from Headingley into the city centre.

Pub crawlers often complete the route in fancy dress and it is viewed by many as a rite of passage for students in the city.

However, it has recently come under criticism from Labour councillor James Walshaw and Leeds North West MP Alex Sobel.

On a Saturday afternoon on the Otley Run route, however, there is a different view of the crawl.

Joseph Walsh-McBride said: “I can understand it a bit if people are saying it’s a bit noisy and things like that. At the same time, it helps local businesses a lot. The amount of business these pubs get is unbelievable. It’s a thing that everyone can get involved in.”Read More: Leeds' Otley Run pub crawlers criticised for turning Headingley into ‘Magaluf'

Connor Gallagher shared the view that the pub crawl is of benefit to local businesses and said: “It brings in business, it’s a laugh. You’re only young once.

"I can understand why the residents around the pubs [might not be supportive of it], but I think that’s kind of a given if you have a house round here.”

Aside from the economic benefits, several revellers hailed the way in which the crawl brings people together.

Ellie Jessop said: "It brings the community together, everyone’s saying ‘oh, I like what you’re wearing’, it just brings you together.”

The Otley Run’s ability to attract people from different parts of the country to Leeds was also mentioned as a benefit of the pub crawl’s popularity.

Sam Abblett-Kemp said: “We’re not from round here, it brings people that aren’t from Leeds to Leeds.