Otley Run Leeds: 17 amazing pictures of pub crawlers in fancy dress from grannies to Ali G

Can you spot anyone you know?

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 7:53 am

The Otley Run has become a rite of passage for Leeds students, as well as drawing in revellers from outside the city for a day of fun.

The famous pub crawl involves visits to numerous establishments on the way from Headingley into the city centre, typically taken on in fancy dress.

The Otley Run has come under criticism recently, but Leeds revellers have defended the crawl – saying it brings in business for local pubs and bars, as well as bringing together students and the wider community.

We went down to Otley Road to snap some of the best fancy dress, from grannies to a group of Ali Gs.

1. Otley Run 2022

A group of Ali Gs kick off the Otley Run near Woodies Craft Ale House

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Otley Run 2022

This group went for footballers of the past

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Otley Run 2022

The Otley Run is a two-and-a-half-mile pub crawl that starts at Woodies Ale House in Headingley and ends in the city centre at The Dry Dock

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Otley Run 2022

The route follows along Otley Road and has become a well-known drinking session that sees groups of students, friends and hen-dos and stag-dos taking it on in fancy dress

Photo: Steve Riding

