The Otley Run has become a rite of passage for Leeds students, as well as drawing in revellers from outside the city for a day of fun.

The famous pub crawl involves visits to numerous establishments on the way from Headingley into the city centre, typically taken on in fancy dress.

The Otley Run has come under criticism recently, but Leeds revellers have defended the crawl – saying it brings in business for local pubs and bars, as well as bringing together students and the wider community.

We went down to Otley Road to snap some of the best fancy dress, from grannies to a group of Ali Gs.

