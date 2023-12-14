A consultation has been launched on a controversial series of cost-saving measures ahead of Leeds City Council’s budget being set for 2024/25.

Other measures that have been proposed include “repurposing” a Rothwell care home and introducing car parking charges in the town.

It comes as the cash-strapped local authority desperately tries to pull itself out of a “dire” financial position, with it needing to save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings. If it can’t make those savings, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

Leeds City Council has proposed a series of cost-saving measures ahead of its budget for 2024/25, including the ending of the lease at the Thwaite Watermill Museum, closing Knowle Manor Care Home in Morley, and introducing car parking charges at Roundhay Park. Photo: National World.

All of the above have yet to be officially signed off, but were discussed by senior councillors in public for the first time yesterday (December 13).

A meeting of the council’s Executive Board heard that a consultation on the budget proposals has now been launched, and people will have until January 10 to share their views. The consultation can be completed using an online form.

The timeframe is designed to accommodate the announcement of the local government finance settlement, which is expected this month from central government. This is the amount of cash that will make up the budget alongside contributions from council tax.

In the consultation, residents are asked for their opinions on what the council’s priorities should be for the coming year, rather than being asked about each measure specifically.