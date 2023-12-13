People in Leeds are facing a council tax rise of almost 5% as the local authority desperately tries to save money – but the proposal’s been branded “ridiculous” by residents.

It comes as Leeds City Council faces a “dire” financial position, with the authority needing to save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings.

If it cannot make enough savings to set its legally required balanced budget for 2024/25, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

The Yorkshire Evening Post asked people in Leeds for their reaction to a proposed council tax increase of 4.99%.

Sam Sykes, 32, said he was not happy to hear the plans.

"It’s ridiculous,” he said. “We already pay a fortune and don’t see anything for it. The bins barely get collected on time, never mind everything else.”

Christina Wilson, 56, agreed: “Not happy. Not happy at all. They should look to where they are actually spending the money.”

For Susanne Maughan, 48, the suggestion of paying more tax while also having to pay to park at places like Roundhay did not add up.

She said: “I’m not particularly happy with it, because I walk the dog there. If they introduce parking charges, I wouldn’t use it. I don’t live nearby – it’s just somewhere different to take the dog – so I’d normally be driving there. Now, I’ll probably just end up staying local.

"Any council tax increase in the current climate isn’t great, is it? Mine is already astronomical, so it’s not great news if I’m honest.”

But Darren Moore, 48, could see both sides of the argument. He said: “I’d rather the money went on decent facilities for people to use. Libraries, for example. They’re getting more and more popular and I think we need to preserve them.

"But at the same time, if you get a good service from the council with things like bin collections, then you wouldn’t mind paying the money.

"And when you look around, the price of everything is increasing – whether it’s a pint or food – it’s gone up a lot more than 5%. So, it’s unfortunate, but it is to be expected and we probably just have to suck it up.”